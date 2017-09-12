Seo: Helping Consumers Discover Your Website

It's tough to find a great job in this economy even for workers with a lot of skill. That's why so many people are deciding to start opening web businesses. Whether you're creating your own website, becoming an affiliate or even blogging for bucks, you will need to understand SEO in order to achieve high rankings. Here's some info on how you can make it.

Make sure your site is great. The best SEO in the world can bring people to your page, but it won't keep them there. Building a quality site will keep your site at the top of the heap. If you can't say that your site is good enough to be on the first page of results then you have some work to do.

If you are looking to get a better handle on what keywords and phrases to use in SEO, first you have to know which phrases people actually use. Google maintains an AdWords program that will allow you to do this. You enter specific words and phrases, and AdWords will return how many times people have conducted searches for those specific words and phrases.

Plan your website so that the structure is clean and you avoid going too deeply into directories. Every page you write for your website should be no more than three clicks away from the homepage. People, and search engines, like to find the information they are looking for, quickly and easily.

Use the search engines themselves to see how your site is being shown by them. These engines are your one-stop source to see how your consumers are viewing your website before they actually get to it. Check out how your site looks, and change it up as it needs it.

Make sure your keyword density isn't too high or too low. A lot of people make the mistake of thinking that the more times their keyword is mentioned, the higher in the rankings they will go. Doing this actually causes the engines to tag your site as spam and keep it low. Try to aim for using your keyword in no more than 7% of the content on your page.

Make your website URL more SEO-friendly. Incorporate some or all of your keywords in your site address, like "www.mysite.com/antique-book-store". This will help search engines find your site. Also, use hyphens rather than underscores because hyphens count as spaces but underscores do not. But don't do it too much; having multiple dashes make your link look like spam and people might not click on them.

Use your keyword phrases wisely when attempting to write content. Phrases are a lot longer than just one or two keywords, so they definitely look out of place when you start to stuff three, four or more into one article. One longtail keyword is more than enough to get the job done for the average piece of content.

When you are optimizing your website for marketing purposes, make sure to avoid repetitive content. This includes tags and features like sent to email or print this page. If you cannot avoid them all together, avoid them in the index. Duplicate content pages can lower your ranking on search engine result pages.

It is important for you to link your site to other sites that are similar in content. If you choose to link your site with other sites that have no similar content it is very possible that the search engine will consider your site to be of poor quality and thus not allow you to rank high on the results page.

When it comes to incorporating your keywords in your site content, focus on quality over quantity; relevancy is the key. Your content should be themed around your topic and keywords on every single page. Generic wording, redundant statements, and tired cliches are no longer tolerated in the fully optimized site.

Tables are another HTML formatting scheme that wise webmasters should try to avoid when optimizing a website for the search engines. Sometimes tables are indispensable; such as when you need to present complex data. However, table formatting that is used stylistically, or for convenience, should be avoided. Tables are indexed more slowly by search engines, and content in tables is more likely to be overlooked.

Keywords are important to search engine optimization, but watch out how many you put. If you put an insane amount of keywords on your site, it will get labeled as spam. Search engine spiders are programmed to ignore sites that are guilty of placing their keywords too frequently on their site. Use good judgement in your keyword use.

Whatever you do, avoid using images for your links both within your site and to outside pages. The engines love text and they love sites that have a lot of links. If you are placing your links in images then you are basically hiding them from the crawlers. Avoid it or your ranking will suffer.

Optimize your HTML and not just your text. Search engines don't see the pages the same way human users do, so just because it looks good on the outside doesn't mean it'll get ranked highly. For example, using an tag is a better choice than increasing the font size with the tag, since now the search engine will realize that text is a header.

You now know about SEO and how it can help your website. Work hard and frequently to apply what you've just learned, and success will be just around the corner.