Beat Out Your Competition By Comprehending Search Engine Optimization

When setting up your site using SEO, don't forget the importance of the site-map. Search engines spiders love site-maps, as do human users. It shows both groups where everything is on your site, and increases the keyword density of your pages. Site-maps also help boost your linkage ratings similarly to backlinks.

When optimizing a website for search engine rankings, be sure to check out what your competitors are doing. Follow the links on the first page of results for the search terms you're interested in optimizing for. The source code and content of those pages can tell you a lot about how the search engines rank pages.

Take care when using your social media presence to boost your main site's PageRank. The data you provide on your social media pages (e.g. Facebook and Twitter bios) should dovetail with the main keywords of your website. This establishes a relationship between the two that can help improve the positioning of both your social media presence and your main site.

While trying to optimize search engine results do not use frames. Frames can ruin a website's encounter with search engines. Search engines do not recognize frames as websites. If your website applies and uses frames, search engines will only index the home page and there is no guarantee the search engine will even do that!

On your website, always include an address where people can send letters, questions or concerns about your company. The more feedback that you get, the better understanding you will have of what your customer's preferences are. This will allow you to maximize your productivity and appeal to your client's interests.

Don't crowd your site with endless repetitions of keywords and phrases in an attempt to draw more traffic. Search engines often end up ranking sites that do this lower than others. Focus on providing solid, informative content aimed at real people, and you will find that your search rank will improve.

Search Engines assign a higher value to text in headline tags, so make sure to use them well and to place your keywords in them. This will make your site more likely to appear in a search for those particular keywords. You can also place your secondary keywords in the headline tag for maximum effect.

When you are about to hire a search engine optimization company, it is important that you research into the company and all of the different tactics the company uses. You should always ask questions. Some good questions to ask include things that have to do with the risks of using their company's service.

If you have to have less attractive pages on your website, such as user profiles, then bury those links. You can place the links into JavaScript so that search engines will ignore them. You don't want them indexed because this can spread out your link juice and lower your general page rank.

An important rule to remember with regards to search engine optimization, is to select a keyword phrase that is ONLY two or three words long. Studies have shown that nearly 60% of keyword phrases contain two are three words so this will allow you to achieve the highest possible results.

Get to know other webmasters. Once you get to know a few of them, offer to include a link to their site if they will include one of your links on their site. Be sure that the company that you are getting into bed with has a positive reputation as you do not want to be drug down by one that does not.

